ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A development north of Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis is encouraging to residents in the area.
“It gives people hope,” said Judith Arnold. “It gives them hope that their neighborhood can change for the better.”
Arnold points to new homes being built along Finney Avenue, the proposed Hodiamont Tracks Greenway and also investment in a new building from Ranken Technical College.
“It’s actually an asset adding new buildings to the land, increasing property value to everything around it so it’s extremely important,” Arnold said.
Arnold is also behind the idea News 4 has previously reported on to bring together several areas north and south of Delmar Boulevard into the North Central Special Business District which would add a tax to the area.
“We’re breaking the Delmar divide. I’m talking about the residents that live south of Delmar and those resident that live north of Delmar,” Arnold said.
If residents voted to pay an extra tax in the area she said it could be used to fund safety initiatives, infrastructure, and beautification in the area.
This would have to be voted on by residents. Currently the plan is not on any ballots.
Great Rivers Greenway said they have been working on gauging interest into creating the Hodiamont Tracks Greenway. It would transform the once-streetcar tracks which now function as an alley into a paved walk and bike path. Great Rivers Greenway said in 2020 they could start to develop solid plans for the project. This year they have been surveying the area, organizing community clean-ups and talking with the community.
The proposed North Central Special Business District is hosting a National Night Out on October 1.
People are invited to come out and learn more about the possible Hodiamont Tracks Greenway and development in the area.
People will gather Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 4300 Delmar to meet neighbors and learn about area projects. Then a neighborhood party will continue at 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Delmar until 8 p.m. with food, fund and music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.