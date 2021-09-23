ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A decade ago, residents say the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood wasn't very safe. Now, they say they can walk outside at night without a worry, and that the area has completely turned around. Those residents and business owners nearby are tipping their hat to developers.
"The neighborhood has held me together," Malcolm Hill tells News 4.
Hill is better known as 'Mack' and owns Mack's Bar and Grill on Pershing Avenue in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood. He opened his doors in the middle of the pandemic last year. He said it was different, but it was working. Hill attributes his success to his neighborhood which is surrounded by development. He said the ongoing development in the last year has been making his business boom.
"The neighborhood is absolutely amazing. The caliber of people is amazing and with all the new buildings coming in," Hill said.
Everywhere you turn in the DeBaliviere Place, construction is underway. "There's a lot of young people living around lot of new stuff coming up," Cameron Martin said.
Martin is fairly new to St. Louis. He said he picked this area because of the ongoing development, revitalization, and safety he felt in the neighborhood. The cranes stretch further than just the Central West End though. You can see development across the city from The Grove, to North City to South City and beyond. Lux Living, a St. Louis-based company dedicated to revitalization, has made it their mission to develop even more across the city.
"Steelyard located in Soulard, followed by the Bordreaux which is in Lafayette Square. Then Chelsea, which is here on Pershing, Hudson which is at the corner of Pershing and DeBalivere. Soho, which will be coming down in Soulard," Development Manager Julie Frady said.
Frady and her team have even more properties and developments in the works. Over the last 10 years, she says they've worked strategically to build new buildings and modernize others to make neighborhoods safer and bring in more business.
"We're very passionate about St. Louis, and the growth in St. Louis. Rebuilding some of these older neighborhoods and bringing something new which we believe adds to the neighborhood in a way of reducing crime," Frady said.
Some city residents say the developers have done just that. Many of them saying they don't think crime's an issue at all.
"Down here, I feel perfectly safe out here. As far as building, everything, it feels great," Martin said.
Bryan Dixon moved to the area this past summer. Coming from Chicago, he says he wasn't too concerned about crime.
"There are pockets. Living in any downtown you have to keep your head on a swivel," Dixon said.
Overall, some residents across St. Louis tell News 4 they're looking forward to the growth in the city and seeing improvements along the way.
