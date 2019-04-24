ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The building that once housed the headquarters for the Shell Petroleum company could soon be a Hilton brand hotel in downtown St. Louis.
Located at 1221 Locust, developer group Reimagine Hospitality hopes to turn the 13-floor building into a Home 2 Suites by Hilton and Tru by Hilton.
The building has been more than 50 percent vacant for many years and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015. The developers presented the proposal to the city’s Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority this week.
According to the proposal, the project is a $43.2 million investment which will create a 191-room hotel with street level retail.
This is the latest in many hotel proposals in downtown St. Louis. The tourism board Explore St. Louis estimates there are about a dozen hotels that have just opened or are in the works.
According to the proposal by Reimagine Hospitality, they believe there is market demand because of the expansion of the Convention Center Complex and the fact that the city is still recovering from the closure of the Millennium Hotel and the Crowne Plaza. They also believe by offering an extended stay, it makes it different from other new options.
The developer is seeking a 10-year tax abatement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.