CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Walpert Properties will not move forward in buying the site of former Crestwood Mall, the city announced Wednesday.
Crestwood said they were notified that the developer would not buy the land from UrbanStreet Group, LLC. due to concerns with the economic climate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city said it will continue to pursue redevelopment of the mall property, and discuss next steps with the property owner.
“We are disappointed and frustrated with this outcome,” said Mayor Grant Mabie. “I intend to work with the City Administrator and the Board of Aldermen to pursue all available redevelopment options. Residents should expect news soon on our next steps. It is imperative that we continue putting forth our maximum effort to bring about the redevelopment of the former Crestwood Mall.”
