NORTH CAROLINA (CNN/kmov) -- Instead of a cat burglar, a persistent stray dog landed at a North Carolina shelter after trying to steal a stuffed unicorn at a Dollar General.
But this pooch's story doesn't end here. One-year-old Sisu has now found his forever home.
According to the Duplin County Animal Services, Sisu was caught stealing a purple fuzzy unicorn five times. That's when animal control was called in and that landed the plundering pooch behind chains. Luckily, he faced no charges and the officer paid for his new toy. Days after being posted on the organization's Facebook page, Sisu stole someone's heart-- he and his toy found a new family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.