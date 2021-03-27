Sisu -- unicorn-stealing pooch

Dog gets to keep unicorn after stealing from a North Carolina store several times.

 Duplin County Animal Services

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN/kmov) -- Instead of a cat burglar, a persistent stray dog landed at a North Carolina shelter after trying to steal a stuffed unicorn at a Dollar General. 

But this pooch's story doesn't end here. One-year-old Sisu has now found his forever home. 

According to the Duplin County Animal Services, Sisu was caught stealing a purple fuzzy unicorn five times. That's when animal control was called in and that landed the plundering pooch behind chains. Luckily, he faced no charges and the officer paid for his new toy. Days after being posted on the organization's Facebook page, Sisu stole someone's heart-- he and his toy found a new family. 

