Detention center escapee dies after being struck by car on I-70 while running from police

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teen believed to escaped from a St. Louis detention center was killed after being struck by a car on Interstate 70 Tuesday.
Two people escaped from the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on the highway near North Broadway. St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden said detectives were conducting an undercover surveillance operation on a car linked to one of the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center escapees. In November, two teens including a murder suspect escaped.
Police said police pursued the car down Broadway near Biddle where the suspects crashed. The teen and a female driver reportedly jumped out and ran.
“They were eluding cars and several cars almost struck them on Broadway,” Hayden said.
As the detectives got out their cars, the pair ran down an embankment into westbound lanes of Interstate 70. The juvenile was then struck by a car. He died from his injuries.
“No shots were fired as a part of the incident. What we have is an unfortunate incident involving a vehicular incident,” Hayden said.
The woman is still on the loose.
During a press briefing, Hayden confirmed the escapee was being held on charges related to weapons, drugs, escape from confinement and tampering. Four teens escaped on October 16 and only one of them is back in custody. Four teens also escaped on September 4 and two of them are back in custody.
Traffic is being diverted to the nearest exit. Drivers should expect delays as traffic is backed up to the Interstate 44 / 55 split, according to the MoDOT Gateway Guide map.
