NORTH ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in a north St. Louis homicide.
Just past 3:00 p.m., officers found a man in his 30s barely breathing after being shot at M&A Market on Natural Bridge Sunday.
The man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.
Investigators are looking for a man seen wearing a purple jacket with brown pants and black shoes. Details about his height, weight and hairstyle description have not been released.
The investigation is ongoing
Anyone with information should contact police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).
