NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway following a triple shooting in North City early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the area of Salisbury and 19th Street near Hyde Park where they found two men and a woman shot around 4:30 a.m. All three victims were conscious and breathing as they were taken to the hospital.
No additional information has been released.
