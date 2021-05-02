NORTH ST. LOUIS( KMOV.com) --- An investigation is underway following a double shooting in north St. Louis overnight.
Police arrived to the area of Emily Street and Gano Ave where they found two people shot just past 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They were taken to hospital for treatment.
Homicide detectives were called to investigate further. The identity, gender, and ages of the victims have not been released.
