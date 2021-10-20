ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police were called to investigate a crash in north St. Louis Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of W. Florissant and Thrush avenues.
At this time, not other information has been released regarding the crash. This story will be updated when more details as they are released.
**Editor's Note: St. Louis Police initially said one person was found dead at the scene but later confirmed the victim was still alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.