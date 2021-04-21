NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com)-- An investigation is underway in Spanish Lake after a late Tuesday night shooting.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Scott Ave near Larimore Road. Officers found a man shot when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police have not released the age or identity of the victim.
Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)
