NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Homicide detectives were called to the Old North St. Louis neighborhood for a deadly shooting.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Hadley near Montgomery Street. A man was shot and killed. He was found lying in a nearby alley.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or homicide detectives.
