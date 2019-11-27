ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The fire department has confirmed that one person has died in a fire in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.
The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire happened in a single story home in the 900 block of Riverview Boulevard.
Powerhouse SkyZoom4 was over the house and showed that the back is heavily damaged from the fire.
Police confirmed the person found dead in the fire is an elderly woman.
Homicide and Bomb and Arson investigators have been requested to assist.
