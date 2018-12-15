FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have identified an elderly woman found dead inside a home in Florissant Thursday.
Gina Farrar, 62, was found dead inside her home in the 2100 block of Thunderbird around 9:30 p.m. after officers conducted a welfare check.
Officials say Farrar suffered from apparent physical injuries and her death is considered suspicious.
"It's kind of scary because you're looking over your shoulder coming home at night wondering whats going on," said neighbor Clifford Fuller.
Fuller lived across the street from Farrar for several years. He says she lived alone but was often walking throughout the neighborhood.
"My wife would help her she helped her all the time, my wife would stop and help her," Fuller said "She would always stop and help Gina whenever she needed help."
News 4 pressed police on any additional details on Fuller's cause of death but they said they don't have an official answer.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477)
