UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County detective was shot at in University City Tuesday afternoon.
According to St. Louis County Police Department, one of their detectives was shot at while driving down the street around the Kingsland Avenue and Julian Avenue.
The detective was not injured.
Traffic in the area will be restricted for the next hours, police say.
No other information was made available.
