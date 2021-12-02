ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Friends and fellow coaches described Detective Antonio Valentine as a man who gave it all to his community.

“There are several hundred kids throughout the Mehlville football program, the wrestling program, his flag football team, who are at a loss today. In addition to the fact that, St. Louis County lost a good one,” said Matter Haverstick, who coached the Mehlville Jr. Panthers with Valentine.

Valentine was killed Wednesday afternoon in the line of duty when a car crashed into his in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Craig Ordav coached with Valentine on Team MO, the junior wrestling team for Oakville and Mehlville.

Valentine, called Tony by those that new him best, was 42 years old and worked for the St. Louis County Police Department since 2007.

Detective Valentine served active duty in the United States Army from July 1999 to February 2000. He then served in the United States Army National Guard as a Sergeant from February 2000 to January 2011.

Detective Valentine continued his service in the United States Air Force Reserve until he recently retired. Haverstick said Valentine was the kind of coach who helped the kids that might gravitate towards trouble.

He was always willing to pick up kids to ensure they had a ride to practice. Valentine leaves behind four children between the ages of 10 and 22.

“Breaks my heart. His son Tony and Victoria, his daughter, both wresteled for us,” said Ordav.

But both Ordav and Haverstick said there is a whole community standing by to ensure their dad is never forgotten. Backstoppers is helping support the family of Antonio Valentine.

Valentine's visitation will be held Dec. 9 at Layne Renaissance Chapel on Florissant Avenue from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will happen the following day at 9 a.m. at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Lindell Boulevard.

People can donate flowers for Valentine's funeral services by clicking here.