ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Some detainees involved in the uprising at the Justice Center Sunday night complained that they are being held in the facility too long due to a backlog of court cases, but the Presiding Judge of the courthouse says cases are still moving through the system.
Presiding Judge Michael Stelzer says when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, some cases continued on even though courthouses closed. For example, there has once been one jury trial so far in 2021, but 127 guilty pleas. However, data shows that cases are dragging out longer. The average age of a felony case in 2020 was around 330-days-old, now the average age is 440 days.
"Obviously its a concern, but we have to balance that against if we bring 800 or 900 jurors into the building on a Monday morning, what kind of problems that will create, and will we get a jury to hear that case," Stelzer.
Stelzer says the backlog is due in part to the detainees themselves.
"Keep in mind, its their right to have a jury trial, if that's what they want, the system has to give it to them. You cannot make them plead guilty, you can't have them waive their right to a jury trial if they don't want to," he said.
Stelzer says it wasn't feasible to conduct jury trials virtually. The courthouse currently has in-person trials trialed scheduled every week through August and expect more. Stelzer says he is hopeful that the wheels of justice will get moving again at a faster pace as we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
