ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two subjects are being detained at Barnes Jewish Hospital Tuesday after reportedly assaulting a security guard inside the building.
The call came out around 11:30 at the hospital and police responded and took the two suspects into custody.
It is unclear what led to the incident or whether the security guard sustained serious injuries.
News 4 is headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is released.
