(KMOV.com) - Even though Missouri voters overwhelmingly rejected it at the ballot box, one Missouri lawmaker is pushing to bring right-to-work.
Nearly 2/3 of Missourians voted against Proposition A in August, which would have turned Missouri into the 28th right-to-work state. However, a right-to-work bill, Senate Bill 63, was pre-filed at the start of December by incoming State Senator Eric Burlison.
State Representative Doug Beck says he’s not surprised some are trying again.
“I’m a union person, have been my whole life, but if the people had voted and said they wanted to be a right-to-work state, I would have accepted that. I wouldn’t have been happy, but I would have accepted it,” said Beck.
The measure was defeated in many Republican strongholds. Despite that, Burlison is trying again, on his Facebook page he wrote:
In a Constitutional Republic there are certain rights which should never be taken away, not even by a 99 percent vote. Among these is the right of association.
A law making Missouri a right-to-work state was initially signed into law by former Governor Eric Greitens but was halted after union supporters were able to gather 300,000 signatures to force a vote by the people.
The upcoming Missouri legislative session starts on January 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.