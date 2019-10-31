EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Edwardsville is still prepping for their big Halloween celebration despite the weather.
On Halloween night a parade leaves Lincoln Middle School at 6:30 p.m., travels east on St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street, north on North Main Street and disbands at the high school. The parade is a nearly 100-year-old tradition and thousands of people line the streets to watch.
The city said because they need to get permits to close the streets for the parade, if they have to cancel it they won’t reschedule it. The city said if they decide to cancel the parade, the decision will be made by 5:30 p.m. and be posted on their Facebook page. Organizers said if no announcement is seen then the parade is still on.
Since the city holds a parade on Halloween, trick-or-treating is traditionally done the day before in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon. Due to Wednesday’s forecast, officials in both towns moved trick-or-treating to Friday night.
Edwardsville and Glen Carbon aren't the only Metro East towns making changes to their trick-or-treating plans, in Wood River a night of trick-or-treating will be added on Friday, Nov. 1. On Oct. 31, trick-or-treating will take place from 6-8 p.m. for children 12 and under. Then, a day later, trick-or-treating will take place from 6-8 p.m. in the city.
