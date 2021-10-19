ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Sunday, St. Louis University High School announced they were no longer requiring masks in school, just recommending them. On Monday, some parents, teachers and students reached out to News 4 wanting to voice concerns over the change.

St. Louis University High parents, students and teachers upset after school relaxes mask mandate Speechless, scared and frustrated. That's how some St. Louis University High School (SLUH) students tell News 4 they're feeling after the school announced a new masking policy. It's a change some students, parents and teachers are calling "unacceptable."

News 4 talked with parents and students Monday who say they were in favor of the change, but did not want to go on the record. After News 4's story aired Monday night, we've gotten many calls, emails and social media comments. Tuesday, News 4 heard from parents and students who are in favor of the new policy.

"Taking away the mask mandate is kind of the progress we were hoping for, and it's actually a step forward to returning to how things were," one St. Louis U. High student said.

News 4 talked to five St. Louis U. High students Tuesday who wanted to remain anonymous. They told said they're thrilled with the new mask policy.

"I'm proud of SLUH for making this decision because we've made a lot of progress in getting our students and faculty vaccinated, and we've made a lot of progress seeing our COVID-19 cases drop," another St. Louis U. High student added.

School data shows more than 86 percent of students and 92 percent of faculty are fully vaccinated. A letter to families also states the school is continuing to take precautions like temperature screenings and distancing.

"Throughout this entire process, I think they've been very diligent. I think they've made their decisions based on data," Ann Saladin said.

Saladin has a student at St. Louis U. High, and is one of the many in support of the policy change. She says, if people are in disagreement with the change or feel uncomfortable, there are other options.

"It is a choice to send your kid to SLUH, this is not your district. Everybody who goes to SLUH or a similar school resides in a district where they can have another option," Saladin said.

In the last 24 hours, News 4's had many calls, emails and social media posts from those in favor of the school's change. News 4 offered dozens of those in support the chance to speak on camera, even anonymously, but they declined. Saladin came forward saying she sees both sides of this issue, but believes the school is making the right decision. She also says she believes we've reached a new point in the pandemic.

"COVID-19 and vaccines and masks and all these things have proven to be very divisive and very strong opinions that conflict, usually completely with each other, so I'm grateful to share both perspectives on this. I would really like to express my support for SLUH," Saladin continued .

Another student tells News 4 that students still have the option to wear a mask in school if they don't feel comfortable.

"At this point, everyone's had the chance to get a vaccine and everyone also has the opportunity to wear a mask," the student said.

News 4 reached out to the St. Louis City Health Department Tuesday as well, to clarify that private schools fall under the current city mandate. Here is the department's response:

"The City of St. Louis Department of Health expressed its concern regarding St. Louis U High's announcement and reminded the school of the City's active mask mandate. In compliance with guidance issued by the Infectious Diseases Society of America, American Academy of Pediatrics and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the department encourages all individuals aged five and older to continue to follow the current COVID-19 mitigation order of wearing a facial covering when in an indoor and public space as we move forward through the pandemic."

News 4 also reached out again to St. Louis University High School administrators for an interview. We were sent the following statement: