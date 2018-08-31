ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The producers behind St. Louis' biggest music festival say everything is on schedule for this year’s LouFest.
An article from St. Louis Public Radio outlines claims of contractors backing out due to late payments but a representative for Listen Live, the company that puts on LouFest, says, “We’re on track, load in has already started.”
LouFest tweeted Friday night to followers saying, “We are 100 percent good to go, load-in has already kicked off! We’ve seen what’s out there and we’ve heard your concerns, but everything is going as planned.”
We are 100% good to go—load-in has already kicked off! We’ve seen what’s out there and we’ve heard your concerns, but everything is going to plan and we’re pumped for next weekend!Also: SCHEDULE OUT TOMORROW!— LouFest Music Fest (@loufest) September 1, 2018
St. Louis Public Radio reports Logic Systems, who was hired to produce concert sound, is backing out, creating concerns for LouFest fans.
“We have great long standing relationships with local vendors and we will honor all our contractual obligations,” a representative from Listen Live told News 4.
The ninth year of LouFest kicks off September 8 in Forest Park and will feature Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Modest Mouse, the Head and the Heart, Kacey Musgraves, Gary Clark Jr., and T-Pain. There are 41 acts.
Nine days out from the festival, a performance schedule still has not been released, causing concern for fans. But Listen Live says the 2018 schedule will be released on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.