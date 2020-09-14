WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One of Warren County's biggest celebrations will go on, despite the pandemic.
Cedar Lake Cellars in Wright City is celebrating 10 years in business with 10 weeks of special events.
On Saturday, September 19th, the big fireworks show "Pyromania," is planned. Tickets are $25 each or four for $80.
Masks are not required. The owner says with 400 acres, they have plenty of room for social distancing.
"People have really been coming out to the winery lately because it's about being outside, not in a building. They are able to go sit by the lake by themselves. The same thing will happen at Pyromania. We have acres and acres of field for people to just be able to sit there on blankets or in their chairs with their kids and just be able to relax and enjoy an evening and not be cooped up in the house," said Carl Bolm, owner of Cedar Lake Cellars.
Another big event planned at the property is Fall Fest. The annual event is scheduled for October 10th.
Warren County is the only county in the area that has not recorded a death related to COVID-19.
