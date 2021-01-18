(KMOV.com) - Despite officials urging the public to stay away from the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, some from Missouri say they will be in Washington DC in January 20.
Wes Grant and Joe McDevitt say they will be going to Washington DC on Tuesday. They say they saw the reports of violence during the riot at the capitol on January 6, but they say what they heard from other Trump supports varied greatly from what they saw on the news.
"There was some violence and I think that violence came from a small few, but the majority of people who were in DC outside of the capitol and some inside were mostly peaceful, from what we saw," said Grant.
READ: Sullivan woman charged after being pictured carrying Speaker Pelosi's broken sign at Capitol riot plans to turn self in Tuesday
They say they do not condone violence but say they'll be in Washington DC despite officials' plea for the public to stay away.
"I think Joe Biden couldn't get anybody to go to a rally or go to an inauguration, so they're trying to keep us out of there cause he would have been embarrassed," said McDevitt.
Currently, the area around the capitol in Washington DC is fortified. Former TV journalist Grant Rampy, who worked worked in the St. Louis in 1990s says he needed to see things for himself. on Sunday, he took his cell phone with his dog and walked the streets of Washington DC, talking with National Guard Troops and journalists.
"I was surprised at how many plainclothes officers there were. I thought I was talking to a guy waking down the street that sort of looks like me, he was a plainclothes officers and they were everywhere," he said.
Rampy covered the White House for 10 years and said he wanted to see the city as it prepared for the inauguration. He said there are three perimeters of security and does not think there will not be any problems in Washington DC but rather in other places around the country.
