SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Emotions are plentiful for Mary Sounders while she is facing eviction.

“Financially it’s ruined me, mentally it’s messed me up and physically I’m just drained,” she said.

She’s counting down to the wire, working to load up her Carondelet home into a U-Haul van, having to be out by Wednesday morning.

News 4 Investigates: Unintended consequences of a COVID-19 eviction moratorium A court order to protect tenants during the pandemic is having an unintended consequence for some St. Louis area landlords. With evictions on hold a St. Louis property owner became desperate for help. News 4 Investigates examined why the eviction moratorium is putting financial pressure on some homeowners.

“How can you pack a house that you’ve lived in for 4, 5 years in seven days?you can’t, it’s impossible,” said Sounders.

Sounders is being evicted even though St. Louis City has put in place an eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, people like Sounders are falling into a category still susceptible to evictions. St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts told News 4 his deputies are still conducting evictions not related to non-rent payments. He says those evictions include court ordered evictions from civil disputes, commercial cases, and when residents damage properties.

Sounders is being evicted following her divorce.

"There's two houses at play here, the judge hasn't made her determination on who gets what house. I'm going through a divorce and I'm being evicted," Sounders said.

However, Sounders believes her situation should fall under protection given to others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We got this virus going on, so even if I hadn't been exposed to it yet, there's a chance you're putting me at exposure to it," said Sounders.

Last week, a St. Louis City judge ordered moratoriums to be extended to March 1, marking the third time the moratorium has been extended. The St. Louis City Sheriff’s office will be meeting with judges Wednesday to discuss the status of the moratorium.