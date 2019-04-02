ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Board of Election officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County say the cost of an election doesn’t really change, regardless of voter turnout.
Gary Stoff with the St. Louis City Board of Elections said he expects voter turnout for the April election to be about 10 percent. He said a citywide election costs approximately $400,000 to $450,000. According to Stoff, there are some variables that influence overall cost, such as the cost of printing ballots, the number of poll workers and the number of voting machines put at each site.
“For a variety of reasons, we don’t usually get good voter turnouts for our municipal elections, yet the cost of such elections is comparable to the cost of more prominent elections, such as the ones in August and November of even-numbered years,” Stoff said.
In the county, voter turnout is expected to be anywhere between 15 and 25 percent.
Rick Stream with the St. Louis County Board of Elections said the election will cost $1.4 million. He said the greatest expense is salaries and social security for poll workers and technicians, which cost about $748,000.
“For a county-wide election, we are staffing over 400 polling places with the associated salaries and other costs,” Stream said.
While voter turnout in the county is expected to be no more than 25 percent, Stream said they are prepared for a 50 percent voter turnout.
In St. Charles County, Director of Elections Kurt Bahr told News 4 an April election typically costs the county about $600,000.
Here is a full breakdown of election costs in St. Louis County for the April 2 election:
- Salaries and social security for poll workers and technicians, office temporary workers, overtime, mileage: $748,000
- Services for printing of ballots, change of poll cards, absentee ballots, envelopes, truck rental: $222,000
- Supplies for printing of Notice of Election cards, postage, paper rolls, vehicle pool : $112,000
- Election services fund for legal services, publishing, Ferguson/Florissant school district cumulative voting: $54,000
- Voting equipment replacement fund: $304,000
- Total: $1.4 million
