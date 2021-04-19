ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, researchers in St. Louis are looking into how many people are developing the virus after vaccination. According to the CDC, about 5,800 people who have been vaccinated against the virus nationwide still contracted COVID-19. Officials said nearly 400 people were hospitalized and 74 people died.
Dr. Jim Hinrichs is an infectious disease advisor for the St. Louis County Health Department monitoring how many breakthrough infections have occurred in the St. Louis area. To date, Hinrichs said 66 people in St. Louis County still developed the virus following vaccination. In most cases, symptoms were mild or individuals were asymptomatic. However, he said two high-risk people, a man in his 90s and a middle-aged woman, were hospitalized.
“These are people who have underlying conditions,” Hinrichs said. “We now ask that pretty specifically when we interview a case, if they have recent travel, none of these people have traveled anywhere.”
Hinrichs said most cases are stemming from close contacts who aren’t vaccinated, primarily family or friends living in the same household. According to the health department, about 40 percent of breakthrough cases in St. Louis County are from close contacts. Hinrichs said about a third of the 66 cases developed in healthcare workers.
“They’re the first to be vaccinated so a third of the people,” Hinrichs said. “I’ve looked at our healthcare workers, we even have a couple who were in the Moderna trial last August that are breakthrough cases so that just illustrates there may be some waning immunity among the vaccine.”
However, doctors said breakthrough cases are expected and should not lead people to question the efficacy of the vaccine. Dr. Rachel Presti, an infectious disease specialist at the Washington University School of Medicine is co-leading a research trial to uncover who is most likely to develop a breakthrough infection. Right now, she said they’re still working to learn if its due to a variant or because of a poor immune response to the virus in certain individuals.
“Was it because they didn’t make as good response to the vaccine or is it because the virus changed?" Presti said. "[It] would be more worrisome that [it] could cause a more broad outbreak of an infection that didn’t respond to the vaccine no matter who got it.”
Researchers are sending lab samples to the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services to test for variants. Doctors said the best way to curb the number of breakthrough infections it to encourage friends and family members to get the vaccine.
