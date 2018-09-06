ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, who were supposed to headline the now-canceled LouFest, will perform at The Pageant this weekend!
The band will take the stage Sunday night at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $49.50 to $100 and can be purchased at the box office, by calling 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com. Tickets go on sale tonight.
JUST ADDED: @RobertPlant will be playing @ThePageantSTL THIS SUNDAY 9/9. Tickets on sale TONIGHT 9/6 at 7pm CST.4 ticket limit per person/household. Details>> https://t.co/HEQvcnJVQL pic.twitter.com/I5utyNBh1a— The Pageant (@ThePageantSTL) September 6, 2018
LouFest was canceled early Wednesday morning, prompting many of the scheduled artists and vendors to seek alternate plans.
