ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- From afar, the line at St. Louis Community College in Forest Park looked longer than four football fields. Hundreds of people walked slowly through the college campus waiting to get inside the gym for the city’s mass vaccination event.
“I got here about 9:15,” said Elyse Mack, who was excited when she got her notification Tuesday. “The email said not to show up more than 15 minutes early, but there was already a line way back there.”
Mack brought a book, not anticipating she'd stand in line for nearly two hours. She wasn’t alone. Kathy Hanrahan also had no idea her 10:30 appointment wouldn't happen until noon.
“I think they probably could have done the scheduling a little bit better, especially if they told us not to come 15 minutes before your appointment,” she said.
St. Louis City Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said some arrived two hours before the event even started, and others had inauthentic email appointment confirmations. He said both of those factors are to blame for the long lines and wait times.
“Some people will show up really early at like 6 a.m. because sometimes people feel like we're going to run out of vaccine,” Echols said. “Sometimes because of privilege and other issues, people become combative so we have to work through that and it can create a bottleneck as well.”
Echols wanted to remind residents a confirmation is only genuine if it has their name on it and the city health department's logo.
The Missouri National Guard spent hours tweaking operations, adding another line in the gym working to get people vaccinated faster.
At the end of the line, everyone who got a shot agreed it was well worth the wait.
“I thought about being annoyed, but think about all the people in the world who don't have this opportunity to get a shot and I guess that really tempered me,” Hanrahan said.
Some people who were invited to the event Thursday are in Phase 3 which isn't eligible in Missouri until Monday. The health department said that wasn't done intentionally and could have been a glitch in the system. They are prioritizing people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1, 2 and 3.
According to the city's health department, 3,468 doses were administered in the first day of the event.
