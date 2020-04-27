ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - After weeks of only being allowed to offer curbside carry-out and delivery, Governor Mike Parson is giving restaurants, along with most other businesses the green light to open Monday, May 4.
As many owners are excited for the opportunity to resume business, Tom Schmidt said he's not ready to reopen his Salt and Smoke location in St. Charles County.
"It's kind of hard to solve the problem when you have a dining room full of people so we don't want to get caught unaware," Schmidt said. "We want to make sure that what we're doing has been proven and tested."
Schmidt owns four locations in the St. Louis area. Right now, he's in the midst of installing air filtration systems and bacteria-killing UV lights.
He said employees will likely wear masks and gloves too. To begin, he said restaurant capacity will be cut in half at most.
"Bringing back 150 people to work also takes more than a few days to be able to pull that off, there's a lot of things to consider in how to do this and how to do this right," he said.
St. Charles County said it plans to follow the Parson's order but is not ruling out the option to enforce stricter guidelines prior to May 4.
News 4 reached out to other St. Louis-area counties to find out what they're doing. Franklin County reopened Monday. Leaders in Warren, Jefferson and Lincoln Counties said as of now, they also plan to follow the governor's guidelines instead of enforcing stronger measures.
