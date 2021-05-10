ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - At St. Louis University High School (SLUH), before the athletes even hit the field, they’re already playing defense against COVID-19.

“We have a son who’s a freshman at SLUH and he has to get tested,” said Aaron Molner, a dad of in St. Louis City.

In the City of St. Louis, every student athlete must be tested for COVID-19 ever two weeks. They are the only one in the region with this requirement.

“In St. Charles its one set of rules, in St. Louis County, it’s another set of rules, in the city it’s another set of rules,” said Molner, who is frustrated by the situation.

He also has a daughter at St. Margaret of Scotland.

“We lost the fall season, the winter season and the spring season because of the current testing requirements,” said Brian Overberg, the president of the St. Margaret of Scotland Athletic Association.

Because it’s a volunteer association, they don’t have the manpower to provide the needed testing to their hundreds of student athletes. Schools are also bearing the cost of the biweekly testing.

“Initially the funding was coming through the city. That went through the end of the year,” explained Mike England, the president of St. Mary’s in South St. Louis.

Now St. Mary’s is funding the tests through CARES Act money. England says they believe the requirement is helping keep students safe.

“Unfortunately for us, it ended our football season. We were supposed to play for the district championship and we had 14 young men test positive and we weren’t able to play the district championship. It was is fine because I think if we had played that game, exponentially that could have been worse,” said England.

But it’s been more than a month since they’ve had a positive case. At St. Louis Public Schools, they test hundreds of students every other Saturday. Since October, they’ve only traced 13 cases to their school sports. According to the latest data in St. Louis City, in the last two weeks, there have been 69 positive cases amongst all 10-19-year-olds in the City of St. Louis. The rate is lower than St. Louis County, who does not have a testing requirement. News 4 asked the city why they did not align with the county health department like they did with other COVID-19 protocols.

St. Louis City and County relax COVID-19 restrictions with 'Reopen STL' health orders St. Louis City and St. Louis County have aligned their public health orders and began easing back on some restrictions including capacity limitations and masks.

‘The intent of the city's guidelines on youth sports is to protect the health of our communities and our vulnerable populations, which include youth,” said Kim Vanden Berg with the St. Louis Department of Health.

Despite vaccines being available for those between 16-18, even if vaccinated, student athletes must still be tested. And even if that expands to those 12-15, it might not change things.

“Vaccinations are important resources in our COVID-19 response efforts. As COVID-19 vaccination guidelines change, we will revisit our guidelines; however, FDA approval for persons 12-15 years to receive a COVID-19 vaccine alone is not sufficient. We will need to work with parents and other stakeholders to ensure there are sufficient opportunities for youth to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Vanden Berg.

Schools in St. Louis City tell News 4 they’ve been told to prepare to continue with the bi-weekly testing throughout summer practices and into the fall season.