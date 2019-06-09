ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The people, the production crews, the projection of St. Louis on a national stage all create the energy.
"It's unbelievable,” said Blues fan Maria Dover. “I just can't get over the Blues are in it after how many years. You're just waiting and waiting."
Most everywhere you turn, you can see something for the St. Louis Blues.
But looking over the Mississippi makes them feel blue.
"I feel really bad for Alton, Grafton and all of them," Dover said.
No matter what, people are keeping their eyes on the city.
"It can't get any better than this right?" Blues fan Tyler Novy said.
The Note are one win away from winning the team's first Stanley Cup.
"I look young, I am 30 years old, I didn't think i would ever see it, so i am super excited to just be down here and just be part of the experience in the city,” Novy said.
Even Mr. & Mrs. Brian Woods and their entire wedding party, just four hours after exchanging vows, wanted in on the action.
"We got to want the cup,” Emily Woods said. “We want it. We need it. We are here."
"It's the most important stop trolley ride,” Brian Woods said. “You have to come by Enterprise, see what's going on and take a photo our front."
The riverfront is what brought Erica Ward from Cincinatti, Ohio, to the City of St. Louis.
"The real plan was to do a boat ride, a helicopter ride because I wanted to get a visual and take a lot of pictures,” Ward said. “I love to take pictures."
But unfortunately the flood waters forced her to do other things.
