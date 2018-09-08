DESOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- With a history of flooding, residents in Jefferson County are keeping an eye on Joachim Creek as heavy rain hits the area.
"I've seen it all the way up to people's yards almost up to their front door," said Desoto resident Jerry Oberbeck.
But this time, Oberbeck is hopeful the creek won't make it that far. He has witnessed multiple floods in the area since 1979.
The Joachim Creek known to wreak havoc during intense rainfall.
Made it to Desoto, MO— water levels at the Joachim Creek are high but slowly receding after heavy rainfall early this morning. Police/fire officials monitoring closely @KMOV pic.twitter.com/oXSXalsaQb— Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) September 8, 2018
Throughout the week, residents have filled sandbags preparing for the worst. But at this point, officials say the creek is receding, unlikely to leave its embankment.
"It's like an island you can't go anywhere," said Oberbeck.
Oberbeck walks along the creek every day.
When flooding is at its worst, he knows how dangerous it can be.
He added that "with the water coming, up bad things can happen."
The longtime Desoto resident knows this flooding concern won't be the last but he's hoping for a long-term solution.
"If it goes down it's real nice," said Oberbeck." I just wish there was some way we could control it."
