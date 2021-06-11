JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A DeSoto man was killed when his car went airborne and hit a concrete embankment Thursday afternoon.
Randall Rulo was driving a Jeep Wrangler southbound on MO-20 south of the 166.6 mile marker when the crash occurred around 4:35 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 56-year-old’s car went off the left side of the road into the center median then traveled between the overpasses of northbound and southbound MO-21. When the center median ended, the Wrangler went airborne over Route BB and hit a concrete embankment.
Rulo was pronounced dead at the crash scene. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
