ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new effort to get more people living downtown, improve greenspaces and make streets safer is moving forward with the new year.
The 10-year plan, called "Design Downtown," was adopted by the St. Louis City Planning Commission in mi-December.
President and CEO of Downtown STL Missy Kelley says the plan focuses on supporting entrepreneurship, making changes to downtown infrastructure and establishing regular programming to attract people.
Those can be things like pop-up coffee bars and retail stores, live music and art shows -- all outside in public spaces and not just on the weekends.
"One of the major things that helps with safety is increased numbers of people down here. So people on those sidewalks, going to and from different venues,” said Kelley.
Kelley says more police and better lighting are also crucial.
Right now, she doesn't have a dollar figure of how much these initiatives will cost, but says it will take local, state, federal and private support.
"Right now we have the plan, and then we will go to sourcing and trying to figure out how to fund some of these initiatives. One of the things we do know is that we need to be careful about sales tax because it really affects tourism," said Kelley.
The last planning effort focused on downtown St. Louis was over 20 years ago.
Kelly says the first 100 days of the plan, which begin Jan 1, are specifically focused on the short term recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
