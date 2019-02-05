ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - An Alton man claims a couple he shares a home with beat and tortured him, but one of the accused claims the victim is really the perpetrator.
Court records show the victim was living in the garage of the home David Flynn and his wife Mary. He told investigators that the couple beat, punched and kicked him, used a taser, burned him with a butane lighter and took a scouring pad on his skin before rubbing it with salt.
The victim told authorities Mary took him to an Alton-area hospital after one of the beatings, saying x-rays showed fractures on his head, face, knee cap and ribs.
He claims David would not let him fill a prescription for paid medication and told the victim he “deserved the pain.” The victim also told authorities David has “promised to kill me many many times.”
The victim filed an order of protection on December 14 against David. Four days later, Mary filed for an order of protection against the victim.
Mary accused the victim of sexually assaulting her and her daughter. She also claims the victim is stalking her family, adding that she fears for their safety.
David and Mary are being held at the Madison County Jail on a $1 million bond for each of them. They can post 10 percent of that bond plus court costs to be released.
