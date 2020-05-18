DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 68-year-old African American woman has filed a lawsuit against that four Des Peres police officers beat her and her son over a false claim that the pair had stolen a television from Sam’s Club.
Marvia Gray and her son Derek Gray said they bought a television from the Sam’s Club on Manchester Road on March 23. They could not fit the 65 inch TV into their SUV and said they made arrangements with store employees to come back for it.
The lawsuit says Derek Gray came back for the TV later that day but the television had been moved from the front of the store. When Derek asked store employees about the television, the lawsuit says the employee suspects Derek was stealing the TV. Eventually another store employee intervened to confirm that Derek had bought the TV earlier that day.
When Derek took the television out of the store and was loading it into the car, he was followed to his car by Officer Michael Clayborne. The lawsuit states the employees to Officer Clayborne that Derek and his mother had bought the TV earlier in the day.
“Despite knowing this information, Officer Clayborne made an emergency phone call to the Des Peres Police Department. During this emergency call, Officer Clayborne falsely reported that he had ‘witnessed Gray steal a TV and place it in the parked vehicle,’” the lawsuit reads.
Derek drove to his mother’s house to drop the TV off and told her what happened at the store. It was then, the lawsuit states, that the Grays decided to return to television to the store for a refund.
The lawsuit says that as the Grays were returning the TV, four police officers “without cause or adequate provocation and in the presence of countless witnesses, violently and physically seized Marvia Gray and Derek Gray, throwing them to the floor, beating them, handcuffing them, then arresting them. These actions are captured on closed-circuit video taken by the surveillance cameras in the Store and cell phones of onlookers.”
Those four officers are identified as officers Clayborne, Brandley Summers, Ryan Righesisen, and Bill Maull.
Both Grays were hurt during this confrontation. According to the lawsuit, Marvia Gray suffered severe injuries to her tailbone, her back, her rotator cuff, her knees and her arms, among other injuries. Derek Gray suffered three shattered front teeth, a head injury requiring 12 stitches and seven staples as well as a cut above his right eye that required seven stitches along with severe neck and back pain.
Marvia Gray is suing the city of Des Peres and the four police officers.
News 4 has reached out the Des Peres Police Department for comment and will update this story with their statement once available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.