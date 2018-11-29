DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Des Peres Police are reminding people to slow down and stop when school buses are stopped in the road.
On Wednesday a police officer slowed down when a school bus had stopped but a vehicle going the other direction kept going. The police officer made a traffic stop immediately.
None of the children had exited he bus when the other vehicle kept driving passed the stopped bus.
Vehicles may keep driving passed a stopped school bus if it were a four lane road.
