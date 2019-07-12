DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 48-year-old Des Peres man pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, police said.
Officials said William Timothy Hopmeier and co-defendant Kayla Bridges used a cell phone to video record two minor girls engaging in sexually explicit conduct from June 2017 to January 2018.
Officials said Hopmeier pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and faces a mandatory minimum term of a 15 years in prison.
