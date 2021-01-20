DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Dierbergs in Des Peres will remain closed until repairs are done after a Wednesday night fire.
Fire crews in west St. Louis County were called to the Dierbergs on Manchester after a fire started in one of the aisles. All customers and staff made it out safe.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.