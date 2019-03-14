JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jefferson County students honored the deputy who saved an abused dog last month.
Many remember the dog as Jimmy, but his real name was Flick.
Flick was found by the Jefferson County Deputy in a ditch during cold temperatures in February. The deputy rushed Flick to the vet when he found him, and Flick’s story quickly became a hit.
On Thursday, Seckman Middle School students held a school-wide assembly to honor the Deputy, Keith Smith.
Deputy Smith received a plaque from the school’s animal club which called him an “animal hero.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.