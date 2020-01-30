FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - 30-year old Pablo Gonzalez and 32-year old Emily Felton are accused of being the duo who shoplifted from Walmart stores in Franklin County and a struck a deputy’s vehicle during a police pursuit.
They were arrested early Thursday morning.
Police were called to the Walmart in the 300 block of Park Ridge Road in Sullivan around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Lt Patrick Johnson, store employees reported a shoplifting and said the thieves also pushed an employee to the ground when they were confronted. The employee hit her head and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
About 30 minutes later, police in Washington were notified of a man and woman shoplifting from the Walmart store on Aroy Drive. According to Det. Sgt. Steve Sitzes, the thieves stole similar items from each store.
"Mainly clothing and toy related items like high dollar Lego sets and those type of products,” said Sitzes.
Sitzes also said, when a witness ran out and tried to write down the license plate number of the getaway car, one of the suspects slapped that person.
A Franklin County sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle matching the description of the shoplifters’ car and tried to make a traffic stop. According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, the vehicle initially stopped but then sped away, so the deputy began a pursuit.
During the pursuit, Pelton said, the suspects struck a deputy’s vehicle twice. The second time came after the suspects turned into a parking lot and got blocked in.
"And our deputy's pulling up there and trying to block the car and he strikes the car a couple of times, and at that time, our deputy pushed the car off the roadway," said Pelton.
Gonzalez is charged with felony assault second degree-special victim, first- degree property damage and felony resisting arrest with bond set at $50,000 cash.
Emily Felton, of Springfield, Mo is charged with second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance with bond set at $20,000 cash.
