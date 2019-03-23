Deputies: Woman charged after intentionally crashing into vehicle with children

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (CNN Wires) -- A McDowell County woman is facing assault and child abuse charges after authorities say she intentionally crashed a vehicle into another vehicle with two children inside.
Kendra Kerry Boyd, 22, of Marion, is charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse.
Deputies were called to Oakdale Road in Old Fort on the afternoon of Friday, March 8, 2019, in reference to a motor vehicle collision involving a domestic dispute over child custody issues.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that Boyd was driving recklessly and purposely crashed her vehicle into one being driven by 21-year-old Philip Clapp, address listed as Black Mountain.
In Clapp’s vehicle were a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl. Clapp is the children’s biological father, and Boyd is their mother.
The two were in a custody dispute over the kids.
The N.C. Highway Patrol also charged Boyd with careless and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.