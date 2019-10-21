JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jefferson County deputies are on high alert after a series of vehicle thefts and burglaries by armed criminals.
Most recently, a homeowner and a suspect had a confrontation in a driveway when a crime was interrupted, and as the man was fleeing, he fired three shots at the homeowner.
The encounter was caught on surveillance video and police plan to release the video Monday afternoon. The homeowner was not injured.
Sheriff Dave Marshak said his department is growing concerned due to the fact the brazenness of the crimes appears to be escalating.
“What has historically been teenagers and drug addicts stealing from unlocked vehicles, has escalated to armed, coordinated and planned cooperatives that have countersurveillance, and the willingness to shoot and attempt to kill homeowners simply wanting to protect their families and property,” he said.
Marshak is holding a press conference Monday to address the public on the issue.
