HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Facebook post of a Jefferson County mother was spreading around Thursday after a bizarre interaction.
"She put on a mask and started trying to open my car door," Taryn Hafeli said. "It's one o'clock in the afternoon and I'm afraid my child's getting ready to be stolen."
Hafeli came face-to-face with a masked woman in High Ridge after leaving the post office. The masked woman confronted Hafeli and kept asking if her son is okay. Hafeli said right after the woman threw the mask on, another car pulled up behind her car, blocking her.
"There's child abductions everywhere. You can't trust anyone," Hafeli said. "You can't go everywhere. You have to be on high alert everywhere when you're a mom."
Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were able to track the woman down. They said she was having a psychological incident and will not face any charges since she didn't cause any physical injuries or damage.
"I want parents to be aware of their surroundings and to just watch their children and keep them safe," Hafeli said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.