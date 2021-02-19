ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 09: AltaMed Health Services had 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to administer during a clinic at at their facility in Anaheim, CA on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The facility was giving first shots to those 65 and older. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)