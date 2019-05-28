BOSTON (KMOV.com) – Depending where you stand on the Stanley Cup-touching superstition, a rapper’s photo could have you feeling better about the Blues’ chances of winning.
Lil Nas X posted a photo ahead of Game 1 wearing a Bruins journey and cuddled pretty close to the Stanley Cup. In the photo, it looks like part of his arm is touching the cup.
y’all mind if i steal this ?! pic.twitter.com/rtV2HFc47o— nope (@LilNasX) May 27, 2019
Many NHL fans feel it is bad luck to touch the Stanley Cup if you didn’t earn it.
The highly sought after cup paid a visit to the KMOV studio at the beginning of the playoffs and not one person, besides the keeper of the cup, touched it.
DON'T TOUCH THE CUP! Thank goodness @CoryStarkKMOV & @PrestonKMOV were there to stop @mhollowed! #StanleyCup #StanleyCupPlayoffs #n4tm #LGB pic.twitter.com/LoM9enx37n— KMOV (@KMOV) May 3, 2019
