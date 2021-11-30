ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) -- Staff and leaders at SSM Health DePaul Hospital teamed up with Operation Food Search and the St. Louis Area Foodbank to tackle a huge health problem.
On Tuesday, the companies loaded up 500 family cars with food. Experts estimate that 20% to 30% of homes in the area are food insecure, and 50% of all health is driven by food security.
The hospital screened all of the recipients in advance. Many of those who received food at the event have jobs but are having trouble making ends meet.
