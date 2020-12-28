(KMOV.com) - Dentists will be next in line for the vaccine in Missouri.
The dental profession is considered part of Group 1B, so once Group 1A is vaccinated, the dental community is next.
The community is considered at-risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their job.
"We're one of the very few areas, specialty, that when we're working on our patients, they can't be wearing a mask. So we are right there in the mouth," said Dr. Danielle Riordan, the President-Elect of the Greater St. Louis Dental Society. "So it is important for our members to be able to get the vaccine, and because of that we have been working very very hard to secure those avenues for them."
Only doctors can administer vaccines, so dentists have to find an outside provider to receive their shots.
The Greater St. Louis Dental Society says they could take their first doses in early mid-January.
