ST LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Currently, Missouri ranks as the 41st state in the country for their vaccine rollout and the state needs help administering those shots. According to the CDC, there are nearly 700,000 doses waiting to be given to eligible people.

The Missouri Department of Health has now expanded the list of qualified vaccinators to include dentists, midwives, optometrists, podiatrists, respiratory therapists, and veterinarians. Students in eligible health care professions may also qualify.

Retired nurse Patty Crader is eager to get her second dose and register to volunteer.

"I can give a good shot, I can draw up the medicine, I can talk to people and make them comfortable with that part of the process," Crader said.

With several vaccination events happening this week in St. Louis County and 150 volunteers needed at each event, they are calling on the public to help. Non-medical volunteers are needed as well for things like greeting, scheduling, and data entry.

To register as a vaccinator for Missouri, click here.